How was your 2025? Pleased to be leaving it behind, or nervous you'll not be able to repeat it?

The dawn of 2026 offers teams a fresh slate, a chance to start as they mean to go on, an opportunity to build fresh momentum in the second half of the campaign.

A host of Premier League matches will be broadcast live on TV throughout the evening of the 1st January, but the day is dominated by 36 EFL matches live on Sky Sports, featuring every single team from the Championship, League One and League Two.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of New Year's Day fixtures across the leagues.

Thursday 1st January

Premier League

Championship

League One

League Two

Saturday 3rd January

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Africa Cup of Nations – Round of 16

TBC (4pm)

TBC (7pm)

Sunday 4th January

Premier League

Championship

Birmingham City v Coventry City (12pm) Sky Sports Football

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday (12pm) Sky Sports+

Sheffield United v Oxford United (12pm) Sky Sports+

League One

Bolton Wanderers v Northampton Town (12pm) Sky Sports+

Lincoln City v Peterborough United (12pm) Sky Sports+

League Two

Cheltenham Town v Crawley Town (12pm) Sky Sports+

Milton Keynes Dons v Chesterfield (12pm) Sky Sports+

Africa Cup of Nations – Round of 16

TBC (4pm)

TBC (7pm)

Monday 5th January

Championship

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Africa Cup of Nations – Round of 16

TBC (4pm)

TBC (7pm)

