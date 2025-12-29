How was your 2025? Pleased to be leaving it behind, or nervous you'll not be able to repeat it?

The dawn of 2026 offers teams a fresh slate, a chance to start as they mean to go on, an opportunity to build fresh momentum in the second half of the campaign.

A host of Premier League matches will be broadcast live on TV throughout the evening of the 1st January, but the day is dominated by 36 EFL matches live on Sky Sports, featuring every single team from the Championship, League One and League Two.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of New Year's Day fixtures across the leagues.

Football on New Year's Day 2026

Thursday 1st January

Premier League

Championship

League One

League Two

Football in 2026

Saturday 3rd January

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Africa Cup of Nations – Round of 16

  • TBC (4pm)
  • TBC (7pm)

Sunday 4th January

Premier League

Championship

League One

League Two

Africa Cup of Nations – Round of 16

  • TBC (4pm)
  • TBC (7pm)

Monday 5th January

Championship

Africa Cup of Nations – Round of 16

  • TBC (4pm)
  • TBC (7pm)

