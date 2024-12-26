Football on New Year's Day 2025: TV schedule and kick-off times
Your complete guide to football on New Year's Day in 2025, including TV schedule and kick-off times.
Start as you mean to go on, right? 2025 has arrived, and teams from the top of the Premier League to the foot of League Two will be determined to kick-start the new year in style.
There's a vast amount of games shown live across Sky Sports, with all 36 EFL teams in action live on TV within the first two days of 2025.
There's just one Premier League match on New Year's Day, a hangover from the previous round of matches, but there's a full slate coming over the weekend.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of New Year's Day fixtures across the leagues.
Football on New Year's Day 2025
Wednesday 1st January
Premier League
- Brentford v Arsenal (5:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Championship
- Plymouth v Bristol City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- QPR v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Millwall v Oxford (1pm) Sky Sports+
- Burnley v Stoke (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Cardiff v Coventry (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Leeds v Blackburn (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Luton v Norwich (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Portsmouth v Swansea (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Sheffield Wednesday v Derby (3pm) Sky Sports+
- West Brom v Preston (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Hull v Middlesbrough (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Sunderland v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Football
League One
- Barnsley v Wrexham (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Blackpool v Shrewsbury (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Bristol Rovers v Leyton Orient (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Burton v Peterborough (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Cambridge United v Reading (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Crawley v Charlton (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Lincoln v Rotherham (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Mansfield v Bolton (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Northampton v Stevenage (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Stockport v Birmingham (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Wigan v Huddersfield (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Wycombe v Exeter (3pm) Sky Sports+
League Two
- Accrington Stanley v Grimsby (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Barrow v Bradford (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Chesterfield v MK Dons (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Crewe v Carlisle (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Doncaster v Fleetwood (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Harrogate v Salford (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Morecambe v Tranmere (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Notts County v Walsall (3pm) Sky Sports+
- Port Vale v Cheltenham (3pm) Sky Sports Football
- Swindon v Colchester (3pm) Sky Sports Football
Football in 2025
Thursday 2nd January
League Two
- Gillingham v Bromley (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Newport v Wimbledon (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
Scottish Premiership
- Rangers v Celtic (3pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 4th January
Premier League
- Tottenham v Newcastle (12:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- Brighton v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Championship
- Blackburn v Burnley (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Stoke v Plymouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Swansea v West Brom (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
League One
- Burton v Northampton (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Cambridge United v Bristol Rovers (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
League Two
- Cheltenham v Walsall (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Notts County v Swindon (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 5th January
Premier League
- Fulham v Ipswich (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League
- Liverpool v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Championship
- Sunderland v Portsmouth (3pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 6th January
Premier League
- Wolves v Nottingham Forest (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Championship
- QPR v Luton (8pm) Sky Sports Football
