How to buy the new Everton FC kit 25/26 as home shirt goes on sale today
Come on you Blues! The brand-new 25/26 kit is on sale now, and here's how Everton fans can get their hands on it today.
The brand-new Everton FC kit for 2025/26 is available to buy right now, and we have everything you need to know about the new collection.
We've been spoilt with new football kits recently — it is the season after all! — such as the new Chelsea FC kit, but as us football fans know, we only have eyes for one football team. Now, it's Everton fans' turn to get their hands on the football club's 25/26 kit.
The Everton shirt features a wave pattern which takes inspiration from the club's new waterfront home, the Hill Dickinson, and it has a V-neck with white trim, and it's available in a short sleeve style.
Completing the kit are white shorts with a flat finish waistband, concealed draw cords and the Everton crest on the right thigh, plus royal blue socks which sport the Prince Rupert’s Tower icon on the shin and trademark Castore wings on the calf.
This new kit will be worn during Everton FC's landmark first season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Buy Everton FC 25/26 home kit at Castore
Jump to:
- What is the Everton FC kit 25/26 release date?
- Where can I buy Everton's new home kit?
- How much is Everton's new kit?
What is the Everton FC kit 25/26 release date?
The brand-new kit was released this morning (Thursday 26th June) at 9am.
Buy Everton FC 25/26 home kit at Castore
Where can I buy Everton's new home kit?
The Everton FC 25/26 kit is available to buy at the official Everton store.
Buy Everton FC 25/26 home kit at Everton Direct
You can also get your hands on the brand-new Everton kit from the following UK retailers:
How much is Everton's new 25/26 kit?
The Everton Castore Home Pro Shirt 2025-26 will set you back £115 in men's and women's sizes, and in the unsponsored style.
However, the Replica version will be significantly cheaper, at £80, with the kid's Replica shirt costing £65.
The Everton Castore Home Shorts will cost from £40 for adults and £35 for kids.
Plus, you can get your hands on the Everton Castore Home Socks for £18 for adults and £15 for kids.
Buy Everton FC 25/26 home kit at Castore
