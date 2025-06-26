The Everton shirt features a wave pattern which takes inspiration from the club's new waterfront home, the Hill Dickinson, and it has a V-neck with white trim, and it's available in a short sleeve style.

Completing the kit are white shorts with a flat finish waistband, concealed draw cords and the Everton crest on the right thigh, plus royal blue socks which sport the Prince Rupert’s Tower icon on the shin and trademark Castore wings on the calf.

This new kit will be worn during Everton FC's landmark first season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The brand-new kit was released this morning (Thursday 26th June) at 9am.

Where can I buy Everton's new home kit?

The Everton FC 25/26 kit is available to buy at the official Everton store.

You can also get your hands on the brand-new Everton kit from the following UK retailers:

How much is Everton's new 25/26 kit?

The Everton Castore Home Pro Shirt 2025-26 will set you back £115 in men's and women's sizes, and in the unsponsored style.

However, the Replica version will be significantly cheaper, at £80, with the kid's Replica shirt costing £65.

The Everton Castore Home Shorts will cost from £40 for adults and £35 for kids.

Plus, you can get your hands on the Everton Castore Home Socks for £18 for adults and £15 for kids.

