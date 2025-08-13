The relegation battle will be just as fiercely fought. The bottom four clubs at the end of the 46-game campaign will drop out of the division to be replaced by the top two sides from each of the National League North and National League South.

This year's field includes some former EFL stalwarts – like Carlisle United, Morecambe and Scunthorpe United – and big-name managers – such as Mark Hughes, Simon Grayson and Robbie Savage.

It's important to remember, however, that down here, heroes and villains often come from unexpected places.

In a huge boost for fans of the fifth tier, there will be extensive coverage of the National League throughout the season. More than 600 games will be available either live or on demand while every team will be shown at least 20 times.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the National League 2025/26.

How to watch National League 2025/26 on TV

You can watch National League fixtures live in 2025/26 on DAZN.

A National League TV DAZN subscription is required and costs £129.99 for a year or at a reduced price of £99.99 if bought before Sunday 31st August.

A pay monthly annual contract costs a recurring fee of £12.99, while a flexible monthly subscription is available for £19.99 per month.

You can watch DAZN via a range of devices including laptops, smartphones, tablets and game consoles. DAZN is compatible with smart TVs, too, and these will allow you to stream the service effortlessly to soak up all the drama on the big screen.

How to live stream National League 2025/26 online

If you choose to watch the game on DAZN, you can enjoy it via a mobile device, online, or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

National League 2025/26 highlights on TV

Full matches on demand and match highlights are available on DAZN as part of a National League TV subscription.

Highlights will also be available on the league's official YouTube channel or via the respective clubs after games.

