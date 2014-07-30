Only Ashley Young and Danny Welbeck emerged with their identities intact, as the in-house propaganda machine merrily confused Anders Lindegaard and David de Gea, replaced the likeness of Luis Antonio Valencia with the quite different mug of Luke Shaw, and lumbered Spanish pretty-boy playmaker Juan Mata with the hairy potato face of Wayne Rooney.

Social media users were quick to spot the error:

You can knock MUTV's £6 monthly fee all you like, but you can't argue with its knowledge of the club... pic.twitter.com/yGz3o94l9a — Martin (@himartinhere) July 29, 2014

Mutv has been dropping acid pic.twitter.com/HrrKakugwY — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale22) July 29, 2014

EPIC FAIL: MUTV with a brand new Manchester United Starting XI. pic.twitter.com/TxcVkn4az3 — BBC Sporf (@BBCSporf) July 30, 2014

Staff at the FedEx Field in Washington, DC joined in with the fun, bafflingly re-labelling their stadium – because United were nominally the home team – as "Old Traddord".

Manchester United won the match on penalties after a 0-0 draw, with the winning kick struck by Darren Fletcher. Or as MUTV know him, Ander Herrera.