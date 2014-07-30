MU are ya? Official Manchester United channel in epic teamsheet fail
MUTV scores a viral hit by failing to identify 9 out of 11 players in United's line-up this morning against Inter
Wholesale changes are expected this season as Dutch enforcer Louis van Gaal brutally remodels Manchester United – but surely the new gaffer isn't going to make his players swap faces.
That was the nightmare scenario foreseen this morning by a hilariously inaccurate TV teamsheet for the United v Inter friendly, put up by none other than MUTV, Man U's own channel.
Only Ashley Young and Danny Welbeck emerged with their identities intact, as the in-house propaganda machine merrily confused Anders Lindegaard and David de Gea, replaced the likeness of Luis Antonio Valencia with the quite different mug of Luke Shaw, and lumbered Spanish pretty-boy playmaker Juan Mata with the hairy potato face of Wayne Rooney.
Social media users were quick to spot the error:
You can knock MUTV's £6 monthly fee all you like, but you can't argue with its knowledge of the club... pic.twitter.com/yGz3o94l9a
— Martin (@himartinhere) July 29, 2014
Mutv has been dropping acid pic.twitter.com/HrrKakugwY
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale22) July 29, 2014
EPIC FAIL: MUTV with a brand new Manchester United Starting XI. pic.twitter.com/TxcVkn4az3
— BBC Sporf (@BBCSporf) July 30, 2014
Staff at the FedEx Field in Washington, DC joined in with the fun, bafflingly re-labelling their stadium – because United were nominally the home team – as "Old Traddord".
Oops! FedEx Field welcomes #MUFC: pic.twitter.com/0GGDxYGqsB
— Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 29, 2014
Manchester United won the match on penalties after a 0-0 draw, with the winning kick struck by Darren Fletcher. Or as MUTV know him, Ander Herrera.