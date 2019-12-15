Life won’t get much easier against Motherwell who sit third in the division following a three-game winning streak.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Motherwell v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is Motherwell v Rangers?

Motherwell v Rangers will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 15th December 2019.

How to watch Motherwell v Rangers on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:00am.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It has been a tough week for Rangers following the draw with Aberdeen, defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final and intense Europa League clash with Young Boys.

A trip to Motherwell is one of the last things they’d want right now – fatigue could play a part in this one.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-1 Rangers