Celtic travel to Motherwell on Wednesday gunning to take the Scottish Premiership title race to the final day.

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Martin O'Neill's side have moved to within a point of Hearts after their Old Firm derby win on the weekend and will host the leaders at Parkhead on the final day of the season.

A win at Fir Park would keep the Hoops' title hopes alive and could see them move above the Jambos if they falter against Falkirk.

Three points against Motherwell will be hard-earned. The hosts have beaten Rangers and taken points off Hearts since the Scottish Premiership split.

The Well have plenty to play for themselves as they look to clinch a spot in the Conference League qualifiers.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Motherwell v Celtic on TV and online.

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When is Motherwell v Celtic?

Motherwell v Celtic will take place on Wednesday 13 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Motherwell v Celtic kick-off time

Motherwell v Celtic will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Motherwell v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Motherwell v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Motherwell v Celtic on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland or BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland and Radio Scotland Extra are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to both online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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