But Brendan Rodgers's side got over that disappointment by putting in a great defensive shift to grind out a goalless draw in Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Europa League winners Atalanta.

Motherwell could be dangerous opposition for Celtic, as Stuart Kettlewell's side sit fifth in the table after winning half of their eight fixtures so far.

The Well suffered a surprising defeat in their latest league outing last Saturday, however, as a 1-0 home loss to Dundee meant they were beaten at Fir Park for the first time in 2024/25.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Motherwell v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Motherwell v Celtic?

Motherwell v Celtic will take place on Sunday 27th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Motherwell v Celtic kick-off time

Motherwell v Celtic will kick off at 3pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Motherwell v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Motherwell v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Motherwell v Celtic on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Motherwell v Celtic on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 11:45am.

Advertisement Motherwell v Celtic odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Motherwell (7/1) Draw (6/1) Celtic (27/100)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.