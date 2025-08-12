The big question facing Match of the Day was, of course, who would be stepping into the big boots of Gary Lineker. In this week's Radio Times, you can meet the three people charged with that daunting task – Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman.

Among the things they reveal is that Sunday's Match of the Day 2 is no more; it will just be known as Match of the Day, like the Saturday show. I'm glad we cleared that up for you.

Elsewhere, Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy talk about their roles in Netflix's new thriller, Hostage. Jones reveals that even though she plays the British prime minister it's a job she'd never want to do.

It's a fair point, especially when you realise that a Premier League footballer earns on average £70,000 a week, or roughly 22 times the weekly pay of the prime minister. How I wish I'd been a bit better at kicking a ball.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

