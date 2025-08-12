MOTD's new presenters Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates are on this week's Radio Times
Plus Suranne Jones features on a special subscriber copy for Netflix's new political thriller, Hostage.
This week we herald the start of the football season - and by that we mean the behemoth that is the Premier League rather than all the other leagues in the UK that have already started.
I apologise if you're convinced the football season only finished last week, but there's no denying that the beginning of the world's biggest and richest league creates a lot of excitement, speculation and hope.
The big question facing Match of the Day was, of course, who would be stepping into the big boots of Gary Lineker. In this week's Radio Times, you can meet the three people charged with that daunting task – Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman.
Among the things they reveal is that Sunday's Match of the Day 2 is no more; it will just be known as Match of the Day, like the Saturday show. I'm glad we cleared that up for you.
Elsewhere, Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy talk about their roles in Netflix's new thriller, Hostage. Jones reveals that even though she plays the British prime minister it's a job she'd never want to do.
It's a fair point, especially when you realise that a Premier League footballer earns on average £70,000 a week, or roughly 22 times the weekly pay of the prime minister. How I wish I'd been a bit better at kicking a ball.
The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.
Showing item 1 of 2
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy talk about their characters in Netflix's new thriller, Hostage.
- A first glimpse of the third and final Downton Abbey film that arrives in cinemas next month.
- Brain surgeon Henry Marsh looks back at the highs and lows of his career.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?
Add Match of the Day to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.