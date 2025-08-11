Chapman is part of a new trio set to host Match of the Day on Saturday, Sunday and for continental highlights during midweek, to be known as Match of the Day: Champions League.

He will lead coverage of the first Saturday night show of the new era at 10:20pm, before Gabby Logan takes position on the sofa this Sunday evening at 10:30pm.

Mark Chapman. BBC / Nick Eagle

Kelly Cates, predominantly known for her work hosting live Sky Sports match coverage, will also be part of the rotation, and will make her on-screen BBC debut with a short Premier League preview show at 11:10pm on Wednesday 13th August.

Wayne Rooney will be a key presence across the Match of the Day titles throughout the season after signing a deal worth a reported £800,000 to offer his insights.

The shake-up follows the departure of Gary Lineker following a series of battles with BBC bosses over his social media use.

In November 2024, Lineker was announced to be stepping down from Match of the Day hosting duties at the end of the season, though was due to front the BBC's coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

However, he left the corporation with immediate effect following the final Match of the Day episode of the 2024/25 season after sharing a controversial post deemed anti-Semitic by various groups on social media.

The former England striker continues to feature alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards on the popular The Rest Is Football podcast, which is produced by his company, Goalhanger. He is also set to host new ITV Saturday night game show The Box.

Saturday night's Match of the Day will feature highlights from Aston Villa v Newcastle, Tottenham v Burnley, Wolves v Man City and more.

Sunday will show the best of the action from Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest v Brentford and a huge showdown between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford.

