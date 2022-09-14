It's the trophy that everyone wants to win, one of the most difficult to win, and arguably the most prestigious honour any team in world football can attain.

The Champions League is a special tournament. It may feel detached from the roots of the game, but its entertainment value and sheer quality is unrivalled in world football.

Several individuals have dominated this competition like no other.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player in the history of the tournament with five titles to his name and an outrageous goalscoring record that has left legends of the game in the shade.

However, a contender to his throne is mounting a claim. Manchester City's titanic striker Erling Haaland made a lightning fast start to life in the Champions League with former team Dortmund and has settled in perfectly to his new surroundings.

Expectations are sky-high that he can challenge the all-time greats in the lists below.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of top goalscorers in a single Champions League season, as well as the all-time top scorers in the history of the competition.

Most goals scored in a Champions League season

Cristiano Ronaldo – 17 goals (Real Madrid, 2013/14) Cristiano Ronaldo – 16 goals (Real Madrid, 2015/16) Robert Lewandowski – 15 goals (Bayern Munich, 2019/20) Cristiano Ronaldo – 15 goals (Real Madrid, 2017/18) Karim Benzema – 14 goals (Real Madrid, 2021/22) Lionel Messi – 14 goals (Barcelona, 2011/12) Ruud van Nistelrooy – 12 goals (Man Utd, 2002/03) Lionel Messi – 12 goals (Barcelona, 2018/19) Cristiano Ronaldo – 12 goals (Real Madrid, 2012/13) Lionel Messi – 12 goals (Barcelona, 2010/11)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Top Champions League goalscorers of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo – 141 (Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus) Lionel Messi – 125 (Barcelona, PSG) Robert Lewandowski – 89 (Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona) Karim Benzema – 86 (Lyon, Real Madrid) Raul – 71 (Real Madrid, Schalke) Ruud van Nistelrooy – 60 (PSV, Man Utd, Real Madrid) Andriy Shevchenko – 59 (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea) Thomas Muller – 52 (Bayern Munich) Thierry Henry – 51 (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona) Filippo Inzaghi – 50 (Juventus, AC Milan)

Top Champions League goalscorers for one club

Lionel Messi – 120 (Barcelona) Cristiano Ronaldo – 105 (Real Madrid) Karim Benzema – 74 (Real Madrid) Robert Lewandowski – 69 (Bayern Munich) Raul – 66 (Real Madrid) Thomas Muller – 52 (Bayern Munich) Alessandro Del Piero – 42 (Juventus) Sergio Aguero – 36 (Man City) Didier Drogba – 36 (Chelsea) Thierry Henry – 35 (Arsenal) Ruud van Nistelrooy – 35 (Man Utd)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.