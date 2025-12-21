The Africa Cup of Nations 2025 kicks off on Sunday evening, with hosts Morocco facing Comoros at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat, in the opener.

Given their wealth of talent, including PSG's Achraf Hakimi, Man Utd's Noussair Mazraoui, and Real Madrid's Brahim Díaz, it's no surprise that many are tipping the Atlas Lions to go all the way.

The pair have been drawn alongside Mali and Zambia, with the top two sides and the four best third-placed teams across the six groups progressing to the knockout stages.

Comoros are hoping to spoil the hosts' party on opening night in what is their second AFCON appearance.

They topped their group in qualifying, above Tunisia, Gambia, and Madagascar, but will need to be at their very best to cause a shock on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Morocco v Comoros on TV and online.

When is Morocco v Comoros?

Morocco v Comoros will take place on Sunday 21st December 2025.

Morocco v Comoros kick-off time

Morocco v Comoros will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Morocco v Comoros on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on E4 from 6:30pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Morocco v Comoros online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Morocco v Comoros on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

