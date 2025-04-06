After pulling out of the event, Czech teenager Jakub Mensik will not get a chance to follow up his maiden Masters title at the Miami Open with another in Monte-Carlo.

There is an exciting week ahead for tennis fans, with the best men's players in the world set to battle it out at the first of three ATP 1000 Masters tournaments on clay ahead of the French Open.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 order of play – Sunday 6th April

All UK time. Singles matches.

Court Ranier III

Not before 12pm

Matteo Arnaldi [ITA] v (WC) Richard Gasquet [FRA]

Jordan Thompson [AUS] v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard [FRA]

Petros Tsitsipas [GRE] & Stefanos Tsitsipas [GRE] v Christian Harrison [USA] & Evan King [USA]

Court des Princes

Not before 1pm

Jan-Lennard Struff [GER] v (WC) Valentin Vacherot [MON]

Court EA de Massy

Not before 1pm

Rohan Bopanna [IND] & Ben Shelton [USA] v Francisco Cerundolo [ARG] & Alejandro Tabilo [CHI]

Nikola Mektic [CRO] & Michael Venus [NZL] v Karen Khachanov [RUS] & Andrey Rublev [RUS]

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Singles

Sunday 6th April: 1st round

Monday 7th April: 1st round

Tuesday 8th April: 1st / 2nd round

Wednesday 9th April: 2nd / 3rd round

Thursday 10th April: 3rd round

Friday 11th April: Quarter-finals

Saturday 12th April: Semi-finals

Sunday 13th April: Final

