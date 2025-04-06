Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 order of play today: Schedule today (Sunday 6th April)
We've rounded up the full Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 schedule and order of play today.
The first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters begins on Sunday as the best players in men's tennis swap hard court for clay.
The top eight seeds, which includes Britain's Jack Draper (5), have a bye straight to the second round, but we will get an idea of who will join them today.
After pulling out of the event, Czech teenager Jakub Mensik will not get a chance to follow up his maiden Masters title at the Miami Open with another in Monte-Carlo.
There is an exciting week ahead for tennis fans, with the best men's players in the world set to battle it out at the first of three ATP 1000 Masters tournaments on clay ahead of the French Open.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 order of play – Sunday 6th April
All UK time. Singles matches.
Court Ranier III
Not before 12pm
- Matteo Arnaldi [ITA] v (WC) Richard Gasquet [FRA]
- Jordan Thompson [AUS] v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard [FRA]
- Petros Tsitsipas [GRE] & Stefanos Tsitsipas [GRE] v Christian Harrison [USA] & Evan King [USA]
Court des Princes
Not before 1pm
- Jan-Lennard Struff [GER] v (WC) Valentin Vacherot [MON]
Court EA de Massy
Not before 1pm
- Rohan Bopanna [IND] & Ben Shelton [USA] v Francisco Cerundolo [ARG] & Alejandro Tabilo [CHI]
- Nikola Mektic [CRO] & Michael Venus [NZL] v Karen Khachanov [RUS] & Andrey Rublev [RUS]
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 schedule
All UK time.
Singles
- Sunday 6th April: 1st round
- Monday 7th April: 1st round
- Tuesday 8th April: 1st / 2nd round
- Wednesday 9th April: 2nd / 3rd round
- Thursday 10th April: 3rd round
- Friday 11th April: Quarter-finals
- Saturday 12th April: Semi-finals
- Sunday 13th April: Final
