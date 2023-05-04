Salah took a while to find his rhythm this term as Liverpool meandered around mid-table, but he has rediscovered his scoring touch and defences are once again terrified to face the direct winger in hot form.

Welcome to the party, Mohamed Salah. The 2022/23 calendar has ticked over into May and Liverpool's main man is cooking.

His goalscoring form took off in early March and he has barely paused for breath since, unexpectedly rising through the top scorers charts beyond other stars heralded for their displays in 2022/23.

The Egyptian superstar has produced blistering numbers for the Reds since signing in 2017 with fans accustomed to an average of more than 20 Premier League goals per term.

Once again, Salah will deliver a tally in that region before the season's end and Liverpool fans will be delighted to have their superstar back in full flow.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all of Salah's career goal stats to date, and will continue to update his goalscoring tally as the season draws to a close.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mo Salah Premier League goals

Mo Salah has scored 18 Premier League goals in 34 games for Liverpool in 2022/23. He has also recorded 7 assists this season.

The Egyptian had only found the net eight times in his first 23 matches in the top flight this season; not a terrible record, but not up to the standard expected of him.

Since then, he has scored 10 goals and recorded three assists in just 11 matches to fire Liverpool up into European football contention.

Overall, Salah has notched up 138 goals and 54 assists in 227 Premier League games throughout his career, mainly with Liverpool but including a short stint at Chelsea.

Mo Salah career goals

Al Mokawloon (2010-2012): 44 games, 12 goals

Basel (2012-2014): 79 games, 20 goals

Chelsea (2014-2016): 19 games, 2 goals

Fiorentina (2015 – loan): 26 games, 9 goals

Roma (2015-2016 – loan): 42 games, 15 goals

Roma (2016-17): 41 games, 19 goals

Liverpool (2017-present): 301 games, 185 goals

TOTAL: 552 games, 262 goals

Last updated: Thursday 4th May

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.