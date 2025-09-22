Alex Neil has made it clear that his side are targetting promotion this term and mid-table Millwall will look to cut the gap on the play-off places with a win against Watford.

The Hornets are still adjusting to life under summer appointment Paulo Pezzolano and find themselves at the wrong end of the Championship after five games.

There is a long way to go this term and the visitors will be keen to show they are moving in the right direction when they make the tricky trip to The Den.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall v Watford on TV and online.

When is Millwall v Watford?

Millwall v Watford will take place on Monday 22nd September 2025.

Millwall v Watford kick-off time

Millwall v Watford will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Millwall v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Millwall v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Millwall v Watford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live OR talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

OR

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

