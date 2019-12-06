They are eight points short of the automatic promotion places and will be determined to claw back the difference over the festive fixture pile-up.

Millwall continue to wade through the mid-table zone but are unbeaten in four including an impressive 1-0 win over Swansea.

New boss Gary Rowett has made a good impact at the Den since joining in October and will hope to turn his side into play-off dark horses by May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Millwall v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

What time is Millwall v Nottingham Forest?

Millwall v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 6th December 2019.

How to watch Millwall v Nottingham Forest on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rowett is transforming Millwall into a tough-to-beat unit that won’t fear the arrival of promotion-chasers Forest.

Barring a 4-0 win over QPR in their last away day, Forest aren’t big scorers and could struggle to puncture the Lions’ defence.

Equally, Forest have conceded the second-least goals after Leeds so far and will force Millwall to work hard to find an opening.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Nottingham Forest