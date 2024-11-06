They've won three of their last five following their 3-0 home win against Plymouth on Saturday, with Daniel James, Joël Piroe and Brenden Aaronson all scoring.

A win for Leeds would put them top of the Championship, ahead of Sunderland on goal difference.

However, the Black Cats are also in action on Wednesday, so Farke's side would only be at the summit for a matter of minutes if Régis Le Bris's men, who kick off at 8pm, get at least a point.

While Leeds are looking to win the title, Millwall have their sights set on a play-off spot this campaign.

Neil Harris's side, who haven't finished higher than eighth in the last seven seasons, are just outside the top six, but they've won their last three – including pulling off an impressive 1-0 victory against Burnley on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Millwall v Leeds?

Millwall v Leeds will take place on Wednesday 6th November 2024.

Millwall v Leeds kick-off time

Millwall v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Millwall v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Millwall v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

