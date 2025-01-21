Omer Riza's side are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, and will fancy their chances of extending that run as they got the better of Millwall on home soil in October.

The Lions are also in terrible form and sinking like a stone, with Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to struggling Hull City taking their winless streak to five league matches.

Millwall are 17th in the Championship table, four points above the drop zone, and Alex Neil will be hoping to secure his first league win as manager at the third attempt.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall v Cardiff on TV and online.

When is Millwall v Cardiff?

Millwall v Cardiff will take place on Tuesday 21st January 2025.

Millwall v Cardiff kick-off time

Millwall v Cardiff will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Millwall v Cardiff on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Millwall v Cardiff online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Millwall v Cardiff on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

