The hosts have been efficient on Teesside this term, winning both their Championship home games 1-0, and would extend their lead at the top of the table to four points with a victory on Friday evening.

West Brom have made a strong start themselves under fellow summer hire Ryan Mason and will move level on points with the league leaders if they win away at the Riverside.

The Baggies will head to the North East seeking a response to their first Championship defeat of the season after Andreas Weimann's late winner saw them beaten away at Derby County on the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v West Brom?

Middlesbrough v West Brom will take place on Friday 19th September 2025.

Middlesbrough v West Brom kick-off time

Middlesbrough v West Brom will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Middlesbrough v West Brom on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

