Chris Wilder's side dug deep to beat Manchester United and produce a result that highlighted how far they'd come under their new manager.

Middlesbrough's fourth round win at Old Trafford will live long in the memory of supporters and has earned the Teessiders the chance to welcome Tottenham to the Riverside in the latest set of FA Cup fixtures on TV .

Championship promotion will be Wilder's top priority this season, but he'll know what a deep run in this competition would mean to supporters as well.

Watch FA Cup highlights this week

After defeat in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and elimination from the UEFA Europa Conference League, the FA Cup is Spurs' last chance to win silverware this season.

Antonio Conte is famed as a trophy winner and won this competition during his Chelsea tenure, so the pressure will be on his side to progress when they travel to face Boro – particularly on the back of his recent comments about his future.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v Tottenham?

Middlesbrough v Tottenham will take place on Tuesday 1st March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Middlesbrough v Tottenham will kick off at 7:55pm.

There are numerous FA Cup fifth round games taking place this week, including Everton v Boreham Wood.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Tottenham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Tottenham online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Middlesbrough v Tottenham team news

Middlesbrough predicted XI: Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Balogun, Sporar

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Middlesbrough v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Middlesbrough v Tottenham

As Man Utd can attest to, Boro are not a side that lie down and that means Spurs are going to have their work cut out for them at the Riverside.

The Wilder revolution continues to gather pace on Teesside but with Conte's trophy hopes this season now reliant on the FA Cup, he'll not be taking any chances on Tuesday night.

Claiming a second Premier League scalp of the season may just be a step too far for the home side.

Our prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Tottenham (14/1 at bet365).

