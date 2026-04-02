The Championship returns with a bang on Good Friday as promotion rivals Middlesbrough and Millwall do battle at the Riverside.

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The international break came at a good time for second-place Boro, who remain two points above the pack chasing the automatic promotion spots despite a three-game winless run.

Millwall are one of the teams snapping at the hosts' heels but failed to capitalise on their recent wobble, having taken just one point from their last two games.

Victory on Friday could prove to be the difference between automatic promotion to the Premier League and a spot in the play-offs, which makes the lunchtime appointment viewing for EFL fans.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Millwall on TV and online.

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When is Middlesbrough v Millwall?

Middlesbrough v Millwall will take place on Friday 3 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Middlesbrough v Millwall kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Millwall will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and ITV1.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

A select number of EFL games are available on ITV and ITVX throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Fans can also tune in to watch the game on ITVX.

Is Middlesbrough v Millwall on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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