They sit three points ahead of third-place Nottingham Forest with a game in hand, and can pile the pressure on with a win over Boro.

Former Leeds star Jonathan Woodgate will be desperate for his Middlesbrough side to turn their season around, but they are sliding ominously close to danger.

Boro sit 21st in the table after failing to win any of their last eight games. Their last victory came on New Year's Day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Middlesbrough v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is Middlesbrough v Leeds?

Middlesbrough v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

How to watch Middlesbrough v Leeds on TV

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Action from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Middlesbrough fans are entitled to feel worried right now. Their slide has been alarming, and there are very few signs of a return to form.

Worryingly for them, the bottom three all won last week and they have lost just once in each of their last four games.

Leeds are prone to a shock defeat or draw, but they shouldn't have a problem dispatching Middlesbrough in this one.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-2 Leeds