Middlesbrough can move top of the Championship with a victory over Ipswich Town at the Riverside on Friday evening.

Despite winning just one of their last five games, Boro are second in the table and will leapfrog leaders Coventry City if they beat the Tractor Boys – at least until the Sky Blues play on Saturday.

The Teessiders made a fast start under summer appointment Rob Edwards and will hope the international break will help them to recapture some of their early-season momentum.

Ipswich found their feet ahead of the break and won three of their last four games to climb to ninth, including a 3-1 victory over Norwich City in the East Anglian derby a fortnight ago.

A victory away at one of the 2025/26 pacesetters would send a message to the rest of the Championship that Kieran McKenna's side are back to their best.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v Ipswich?

Middlesbrough v Ipswich will take place on Friday 17th October 2025.

Middlesbrough v Ipswich kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Ipswich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm and Main Event from 7:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Middlesbrough v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

