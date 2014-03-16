The charity match in aid of UNICEF will see them face Welsh actor Michael Sheen’s Rest of the World squad, which includes Man v Food's Adam Richman, Hollywood star James McAvoy, fellow Scot and TV chef Gordon Ramsay, Westlife's Nicky Byrne and comedian Patrick Kielty, with Edwin van der Sar and Jaap Stam among their former footballers.

The match takes place at Old Trafford on 8 June and will be broadcast live on ITV in a programme hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Kirsty Gallacher. Before that, Cat Deeley will present an hour-long show from the player's lounge.

Robbie Williams, UNICEF's UK Ambassador, said: "Soccer Aid returns for the fifth time in June and I admit there are scores to settle.

"Leading the England team, I will be making sure we defend that trophy against Rest of the World. There's never been a better time for us to show our support for UNICEF, so please dig deep and buy your tickets now!"

UNICEF UK Executive Director David Bull added: "Soccer Aid 2014 will raise vital money to help some of the world's most vulnerable children get life-saving food, medicine and clean water.

"Every day, children are in serious danger and thousands die needlessly in the struggle against poverty, hunger and disease. It's time for us all to act. Please, buy a ticket to go to Soccer Aid or watch the match on ITV and help us change children's lives."

The event is held every two years and in 2012, helped raise almost £5 million for the charity.

Tickets for Soccer Aid 2014 are on sale now via 0845 456 2014 or at manutd.com/socceraid.

