Matt Smith, Jack Whitehall and Stephen Moyer sign up for Soccer Aid 2014
The former Doctor Who star and his fellow new signings will join Damian Lewis, Olly Murs, John Bishop, Paddy McGuinness and Jamie Theakston in the England team for the charity match
Matt Smith has already shown Doctor Who fans what he can do on the football pitch in series five episode The Lodger, when he was the star player on a local pub team. This summer he'll be doing it again but this time for charity event Soccer Aid.
The star, who missed out on a professional football career due to a spinal condition, will join fellow new signings comedian Jack Whitehall and True Blood actor Stephen Moyer in Robbie Williams's England team, alongside previously confirmed celebrity players including Homeland’s Damian Lewis, singer Olly Murs, stand-up John Bishop, Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness, Law & Order: UK’s Bradley Walsh and presenter Jamie Theakston. The side will be bolstered by ex-pros Jamie Redknapp, Jamie Carragher, Paul Ince, David Seaman and Teddy Sheringham.
The charity match in aid of UNICEF will see them face Welsh actor Michael Sheen’s Rest of the World squad, which includes Man v Food's Adam Richman, Hollywood star James McAvoy, fellow Scot and TV chef Gordon Ramsay, Westlife's Nicky Byrne and comedian Patrick Kielty, with Edwin van der Sar and Jaap Stam among their former footballers.
The match takes place at Old Trafford on 8 June and will be broadcast live on ITV in a programme hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Kirsty Gallacher. Before that, Cat Deeley will present an hour-long show from the player's lounge.
Robbie Williams, UNICEF's UK Ambassador, said: "Soccer Aid returns for the fifth time in June and I admit there are scores to settle.
"Leading the England team, I will be making sure we defend that trophy against Rest of the World. There's never been a better time for us to show our support for UNICEF, so please dig deep and buy your tickets now!"
UNICEF UK Executive Director David Bull added: "Soccer Aid 2014 will raise vital money to help some of the world's most vulnerable children get life-saving food, medicine and clean water.
"Every day, children are in serious danger and thousands die needlessly in the struggle against poverty, hunger and disease. It's time for us all to act. Please, buy a ticket to go to Soccer Aid or watch the match on ITV and help us change children's lives."
The event is held every two years and in 2012, helped raise almost £5 million for the charity.
Tickets for Soccer Aid 2014 are on sale now via 0845 456 2014 or at manutd.com/socceraid.