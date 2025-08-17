It was announced last year that the 2024/25 season would be his last, but he exited the role earlier than planned after a controversial social media post.

Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman have taken the helm on the iconic highlights show on a rotational basis, and it began with Chapman last night (16th August).

As viewers tuned into the show, they immediately flocked to social media to give their opinion, and it's all fairly positive for Chapman's first run as presenter.

"Watching MOTD, and really think Mark Chapman is a perfect host on this... makes it look flawless," one user wrote on X.

Another penned: "There's a few seminal TV football moments each year. One of them for sure is the first #MOTD of the season.

"Superb to hear the tune again, see the new credits and this time to have the superb Mark Chapman at the helm. Absolute English football heritage."

While one user noted that Mark Chapman "is an excellent broadcaster", they admitted it felt as though Match of the Day "had a hole at its heart".

And another wrote on X: "BTW, Mark Chapman excellent hosting MOTD, as you knew he would be."

Chapman is one part of the new trio hosting Match of the Day on Saturday, Sunday and for continental highlights during the week, which will be known as Match of the Day: Champions League.

Gabby Logan will take position on the sofa tonight (17th August) at 10:30pm.

Kelly Cates made her on-screen BBC debut with a Premier League preview show earlier this week, and Wayne Rooney is expected to be a key presence across the Match of the Day titles.

Match of the Day continues on Sunday 17th August at 10:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

