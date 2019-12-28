What time is Match of the Day on at Christmas? MOTD time and dates over festive period
Match of the Day will bring you all the highlights from a bumper few weeks of Premier League action over Christmas
Published: Saturday, 28 December 2019 at 4:55 pm
Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 will bring you full round-ups of Premier League highlights over the busy Christmas period.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when and how to watch Match of the Day this Christmas.
What time is Match of the Day on?
Repeats not included
Saturday 21st December
Match of the Day – 10:25pm (BBC1)
Sunday 22nd December
Match of the Day 2 – 10:30pm (BBC1)
Thursday 26th December – Boxing Day
Match of the Day – 10:20pm (BBC1)
Saturday 28th December
Match of the Day – 10:30pm (BBC1)
Sunday 29th December
Match of the Day 2 – 10:30pm (BBC1)
Wednesday 1st January
Match of the Day – 11:05pm (BBC1)
