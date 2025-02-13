The 2025 edition is set to be even bigger and better than before, with KSI and iShowSpeed set to go head to head with an even stronger cast of superstars, including Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo and Andres Iniesta onboard.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Match for Hope 2025 including the date, kick-off time and how to watch the game live on TV.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When is the Match for Hope 2025?

The Match for Hope 2025 kicks off at 5pm UK time on Friday 14th February 2025.

How to watch the Match for Hope 2025 on TV and live stream

The Match for Hope 2025 will be broadcast on social media star Chunkz's YouTube Channel on Saturday afternoon.

Fans can watch the game on a range of devices, including smart TVs, phones, tablets and laptops.

Where is the Match for Hope held in 2025?

The Match for Hope 2025 will be held at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The 44,000-capacity arena was constructed using shipping containers for the FIFA Men's World Cup 2022.

It was intended to be dismantled following the tournament and shipped to locations in Africa and South America to host games.

However, as of February 2025, this has not happened. The stadium remains fully in tact and will provide the backdrop for this showdown.

What is the Match for Hope?

The Match for Hope is a football exhibition featuring social media personalities and former footballing superstars "to raise funds for essential education to children and young people most in need, particularly in regions affected by conflicts, disasters, or poverty".

The specific charity being promoted is Education Above All (EAA). The official Match for Hope website says: "EAA’s work includes enrolling 12 million out-of-school children, empowering 2.6 million individuals through training, revitalizing 20,727 classrooms, constructing 5,572 schools, and refurbishing 10,247 water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities."

Last year's match raised approximately $8 million.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.