Match for Hope 2025 line-ups: Confirmed KSI x AboFlah and IShowSpeed teams
Your complete guide to the social media stars and legendary ex-players in the Match for Hope 2025 line-ups.
Thierry Henry, Andrés Iniesta and... IShowSpeed. It can only be a charity football match.
The Match for Hope will see two teams of legends, YouTube stars and viral sensations collide for a good cause, and the line-ups for the big game in Qatar have been confirmed.
Team KSI x AboFlah will be managed by Arsène Wenger, while Mauricio Pochettino will lead Team IShowSpeed into the duel.
Henry and Iniesta will compete against one another, while they are joined by Andrea Pirlo, Alessandro Del Piero and David Silva among other big names.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which social media personalities and football superstars will take part in the Match for Hope 2025.
Who is playing in the Match for Hope 2025?
The Match for Hope 2025 line-ups have been confirmed ahead of the big game:
Team KSI x AboFlah line-up
- KSI – Co-captain
- AboFlah – Co-captain
- Andrea Pirlo
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Thierry Henry
- Danny Aarons
- David Vujanic
- Angry Ginge
- Amine MaTue
- Fanum
- Sharky
- Billy Wingrove
- Behzinga
- Miniminter
- Adam Waheed
- M12 AlFouzan
- OussiFooty
- Ossy Marwah
Team KSI x AboFlah manager
- Arsène Wenger – Manager
- Omar Sy – Assistant coach
Team IShowSpeed line-up
- IShowSpeed – Co-captain
- Chunkz – Co-captain
- David Silva
- Andrés Iniesta
- Mubarak Mustafa
- AJ Shabeel
- Thogden
- Harry Pinero
- Taiyo Kimura
- Eman SV2
- Samy Chaffai
- Manny Brown
- FutCrunch
- Tobi Brown
- Ben Azelart
- Bashar Arabi
- Luva de Pedreiro
- King Kenny
Team IShowSpeed manager
- Mauricio Pochettino – Manager
- Tim Cahill – Assistant coach
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.