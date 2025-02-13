Team KSI x AboFlah will be managed by Arsène Wenger, while Mauricio Pochettino will lead Team IShowSpeed into the duel.

Henry and Iniesta will compete against one another, while they are joined by Andrea Pirlo, Alessandro Del Piero and David Silva among other big names.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which social media personalities and football superstars will take part in the Match for Hope 2025.

Who is playing in the Match for Hope 2025?

The Match for Hope 2025 line-ups have been confirmed ahead of the big game:

Team KSI x AboFlah line-up

KSI – Co-captain

AboFlah – Co-captain

Andrea Pirlo

Alessandro Del Piero

Thierry Henry

Danny Aarons

David Vujanic

Angry Ginge

Amine MaTue

Fanum

Sharky

Billy Wingrove

Behzinga

Miniminter

Adam Waheed

M12 AlFouzan

OussiFooty

Ossy Marwah

Team KSI x AboFlah manager

Arsène Wenger – Manager

Omar Sy – Assistant coach

Team IShowSpeed line-up

IShowSpeed – Co-captain

Chunkz – Co-captain

David Silva

Andrés Iniesta

Mubarak Mustafa

AJ Shabeel

Thogden

Harry Pinero

Taiyo Kimura

Eman SV2

Samy Chaffai

Manny Brown

FutCrunch

Tobi Brown

Ben Azelart

Bashar Arabi

Luva de Pedreiro

King Kenny

Team IShowSpeed manager

Mauricio Pochettino – Manager

Tim Cahill – Assistant coach

