What time is the Match for Hope 2025? Date and kick-off time
Your guide to when the Match for Hope 2025 kicks off.
The Match for Hope is a charity football match taking place in Qatar this week – and some of the world's greatest footballers of all time will return to the field.
Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo and Andres Iniesta are among the megastars involved this time around, with former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and current US Men's National Team coach Mauricio Pochettino set to manage the two sides.
Social media sensations KSI and AboFlah will lead one team against another spearheaded by iShowSpeed.
RadioTimes.com brings you the date and time information for the Match for Hope 2025.
When is the Match for Hope 2025?
The Match for Hope 2025 takes place on Friday 14th February 2025.
What time does the Match for Hope 2025 kick off?
The Match for Hope 2025 will kick off at 5pm UK time.
Check out more live football on TV coming up.
Where is the Match for Hope 2025?
The Match for Hope 2025 will be held at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
The 44,000-capacity arena was constructed using shipping containers for the FIFA Men's World Cup 2022.
It was intended to be dismantled following the tournament and shipped to locations in Africa and South America to host games.
However, as of February 2025, this has not happened. The stadium remains fully in tact and will provide the backdrop for this showdown.
How to watch Match for Hope 2025
The Match for Hope 2025 will be broadcast on social media star Chunkz's YouTube Channel on Saturday afternoon.
Fans can watch the game on a range of devices including smart TVs, phones, tablets and laptops.
