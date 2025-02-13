Social media sensations KSI and AboFlah will lead one team against another spearheaded by iShowSpeed.

RadioTimes.com brings you the date and time information for the Match for Hope 2025.

When is the Match for Hope 2025?

The Match for Hope 2025 takes place on Friday 14th February 2025.

What time does the Match for Hope 2025 kick off?

The Match for Hope 2025 will kick off at 5pm UK time.

Where is the Match for Hope 2025?

The Match for Hope 2025 will be held at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The 44,000-capacity arena was constructed using shipping containers for the FIFA Men's World Cup 2022.

It was intended to be dismantled following the tournament and shipped to locations in Africa and South America to host games.

However, as of February 2025, this has not happened. The stadium remains fully in tact and will provide the backdrop for this showdown.

How to watch Match for Hope 2025

The Match for Hope 2025 will be broadcast on social media star Chunkz's YouTube Channel on Saturday afternoon.

Fans can watch the game on a range of devices including smart TVs, phones, tablets and laptops.

