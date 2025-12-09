Promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers will look for an instant response to their FA Cup embarrassment when they travel to Field Mill to take on out-of-form Mansfield Town as part of League One's midweek schedule.

The visitors were dumped out of the competition in a 4-0 defeat to League Two outfit Swindon Town on Saturday. Steven Schumacher will be desperate to see his side get back to winning ways and ensure that slip-up doesn't impact their league form.

Mansfield must hope their penalty shoot-out victory over Accrington Town, which has set up an FA Cup third round tie with Sheffield United, can be a turning point after a recent rocky run.

The Stags have not won a League One game since October and lost three on the bounce to drop to 16th in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers on TV and online.

When is Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers?

Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers will take place on Tuesday 9th December 2025.

Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers County kick-off time

Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

