But with record signing Angel Di Maria and Juan Mata to fit in too, United’s starting XI will make very interesting reading.

While Louis van Gaal grapples with this embarrassment of riches up front, he also needs to consider how to shore up his so-far limp defence.

It's ironic therefore that Harry Redknapp's QPR arrive at Old Trafford with former United defensive enforcer Rio Ferdinand part of their ranks.

Redknapp has never picked up a point at United's ground, and United really shouldn't allow him to end that run today. A first win for van Gaal as United manager appears likely – then again, the same was said against both Burnley and Swansea City.