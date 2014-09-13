Manchester United v Queens Park Rangers - Premier League football preview
Untied embarrassment of riches up front will be too much for Harry Redknapp's QPR, right?
Premier League football: Manchester United v QPR, Sunday 3.30pm Sky Sports 1 (kick-off 4pm)
The international break is over; now it’s time to see how quickly United’s last-minute signing Radamel Falcao adapts to life in the Premier League.
If he does start at home to QPR, then the question becomes: how will he fit into manager Louis van Gaal’s chaotically generous attacking options? Club captain Wayne Rooney seems the obvious choice, with Robin Van Persie arguably too similar a player to contribute alongside Falcao.
But with record signing Angel Di Maria and Juan Mata to fit in too, United’s starting XI will make very interesting reading.
While Louis van Gaal grapples with this embarrassment of riches up front, he also needs to consider how to shore up his so-far limp defence.
It's ironic therefore that Harry Redknapp's QPR arrive at Old Trafford with former United defensive enforcer Rio Ferdinand part of their ranks.
Redknapp has never picked up a point at United's ground, and United really shouldn't allow him to end that run today. A first win for van Gaal as United manager appears likely – then again, the same was said against both Burnley and Swansea City.