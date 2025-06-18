Despite a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, Pep Guardiola's side are among the favourites and will be boosted by the return of midfield general Rodri as well as the arrival of a host of new signings.

Up first for the 2023 winners are Moroccan football's most successful club, Wydad AC, who qualified for the tournament on the back of their 2021/22 CAF Champions League triumph.

The pair have been drawn alongside Al Ain and Juventus in Group G – with the top two sides set to qualify for the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City v Wydad AC on TV and online.

When is Manchester City v Wydad AC?

Manchester City v Wydad AC will take place on Wednesday 18th June 2025.

Manchester City v Wydad AC kick-off time

Manchester City v Wydad AC will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Manchester City v Wydad AC on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 5 from 4pm.

Twenty-three of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream Manchester City v Wydad AC online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Manchester City v Wydad AC on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

