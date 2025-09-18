De Bruyne returns to face his former club in the opening week of the 2025/26 Champions League season as both sides look to make a winning start to the European campaign.

It has been a rocky season for Man City so far but Pep Guardiola will hope that Sunday's 3-0 Manchester derby win can help them find some consistency.

The visitors, meanwhile, have made a flawless start to their Serie A title defence – winning the three on the bounce to resume their place at the top of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City v Napoli on TV and online.

When is Manchester City v Napoli?

Manchester City v Napoli will take place on Thursday 18th September 2025.

Manchester City v Napoli kick-off time

Manchester City v Napoli will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Manchester City v Napoli on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Manchester City v Napoli online

Listen to Manchester City v Napoli on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2 and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

