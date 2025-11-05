Manchester City turn their focus back to the Champions League on Wednesday evening as Borussia Dortmund visit the Etihad.

Ad

Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in Europe's elite club competition this season and are seventh, meaning they're on course to qualify for the last 16 automatically.

Man City impressed in their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday and Guardiola now faces a decision over how many changes to make to his side, with Liverpool to come this weekend.

They'll know not to underestimate Borussia Dortmund, however, as the German club are a place above their hosts in the Champions League table after making an unbeaten start of their own.

Dortmund arrive in Manchester in fine form themselves as Saturday's 1-0 victory over Augsburg was their fourth on the bounce.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund?

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund will take place on Wednesday 5th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Manchester City (21/50) Draw (4/1) Borussia Dortmund (11/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.