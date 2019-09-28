Casey Stoney’s team triumphed 1-0 on that day thanks to a late Lizzie Arnot goal.

Both sides will be desperate for a victory as they both languish at the bottom of the FA WSL table with two defeats apiece.

Neither team found the net in their opening games and will hope to kick-start their campaign at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd Women v Liverpool Women game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd Women v Liverpool Women game?

Man Utd Women v Liverpool Women will kick off at 12:00pm on Saturday 28th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd Women v Liverpool Women

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Every game in the FA WSL 2019/20 season will be broadcast for free on the brand new FA Player platform.

Fans can register for the service to watch on laptop or desktop computers, or download the app and watch on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

A stuttering start for both rivals will raise the stakes for this one.

Despite the losses, both sides have shown flashes of quality with Liverpool summer signing Melissa Lawley looking dangerous in midfield, while Man Utd goalkeeper Mary Earps produced a superb display to keep FA WSL champions Arsenal at bay for 89 minutes last time out.

Expect plenty of energy after two weeks away from action, but with a chance to really kick-start a season on offer, expect a cagey affair.

Advertisement

Prediction: Man Utd Women 1-1 Liverpool Women