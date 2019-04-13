However, they still remain in sixth place despite their upturn in form.

All eyes will be on Paul Pogba following fresh speculation over his future at the club.

Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku will be hoping to inspire United to a victory as Chelsea and Arsenal strengthen their bids to secure elite European football next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v West Ham game?

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 13th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v West Ham

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

United have lost steam since their famous victory over PSG.

They have now lost four out of five and it's down to Solskjaer to prepare his men for a final surge.

West Ham have baffled fans all season with inconsistency, though three of their last four games have ended in 2-0 defeats.

United aren't in great form, but this is a perfect chance for them to turn things around.

Prediction: Man Utd 2-1 West Ham

