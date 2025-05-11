Winning that, which would mean they're playing in the Champions League next season, is Man Utd's clear priority, but Ruben Amorim will be determined to stop West Ham from becoming the latest team to do the Premier League double over his side in 2024/25.

The Hammers have not beaten Sunday's hosts home and away since 2006/07, and they may never get a better chance to do so as they are winless in their last six league games and likely to play a rotated side with their European campaign in mind.

Early optimism under Graham Potter has given way to growing concern about whether the English coach is the right man to help West Ham kick on next season, but a first league win at Old Trafford since 2007 could be just what he needs to get the fan base back on side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v West Ham?

Man Utd v West Ham will take place on Sunday 11th May 2025.

Man Utd v West Ham kick-off time

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Is there a Man Utd v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Listen to Man Utd v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

