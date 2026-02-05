Manchester United will be gunning for a fourth consecutive win under Michael Carrick when Tottenham visit Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Carrick has turned the tide since returning to the Red Devils as interim boss – beating Man City, Arsenal, and Fulham in his first three games to lead the team to fourth in the table.

The former midfielder has completely transformed the feeling around the club and is now tasked with ending their eight-game winless run against the visitors.

Spurs have not been beaten by Man Utd since 2022 and have won five of the last eight meetings but that impressive record now looks under threat.

The North Londoners have a lengthy injury list and, despite an impressive comeback against Man City last weekend, have looked poor under Thomas Frank.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Tottenham?

Man Utd v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

Man Utd v Tottenham kick-off time

Man Utd v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

How to live stream Man Utd v Tottenham online

Is Man Utd v Tottenham on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

