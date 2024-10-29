Who is Rúben Amorim? Career stats ahead of possible Man Utd move
Our guide to prospective new Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim.
Manchester United's search for a new manager appears to be over almost as abruptly as it started.
Rúben Amorim has been tipped to replace Erik ten Hag, who was relieved of his duties on Monday morning.
The current Sporting CP manager is reportedly in talks to join the Red Devils, and a deal could be completed imminently.
But what can United fans expect from their potential new boss? We take a look at Amorim's career stats and acheivements.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on Rúben Amorim's career, including all the key facts and figures.
Who is Rúben Amorim?
Amorim is 39 years old from Lisbon, Portugal. He is the current manager of Sporting CP, his hometown club.
The former defensive midfielder started his playing career at Belenenses before enjoying a nine-year spell at Benfica. He made 154 appearances for the club, with loan spells at Braga and Qatari side Al-Wakrah during that period. He also earned 14 caps for Portugal.
Amorim started coaching in 2018. He took charge of Casa Pia in the Portuguese third division, but was suspended from duty after giving instructions without the required coaching level to do so. The bans were rescinded but he resigned from the job regardless.
He took charge of Braga B, but quickly found himself in the senior hot-seat at Braga following the dismissal of their previous manager, Ricardo Sá Pinto.
Amorim won the Portuguese league cup in 2020, though his reign lasted just 13 games as Sporting CP came knocking in March 2020.
He managed a total of 28 professional games prior to Sporting, and has since racked up 237 matches with the Verde e Brancos to date.
Under his stewardship, Sporting have collected two league titles, two league cups and a Super Cup, and he also won the manager of the season award in 2021 and 2024.
Rúben Amorim career stats
As manager.
- Casa Pia (July 2018–January 2019): G4, W3, D0, L1, GF17, GA3, GD+14, Win rate 75 per cent
- Braga B (September 2019–December 2019): G11, W8, D2, L1, GF27, GA7, GD+20, Win rate 73 per cent
- Braga (December 2019–March 2020): G13, W10, D1, L2, GF27, GA13, GD+14, Win rate 77 per cent
- Sporting CP (March 2024–present): G237, W170, D34, L33, GF514, GA194, GD+320, Win rate 72 per cent
