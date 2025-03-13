Pressure is building on Ruben Amorim after a disappointing start to life at Old Trafford and he is likely to name the strongest possible XI as the Europa League represents United's last shot at silverware.

While last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal extended their winless streak to three games, they are at least in marginally better form than Sociedad, who suffered a 1-0 loss to Sevilla at the weekend to make it four matches without victory.

The team that progresses will face Lyon or FCSB in the quarter-finals and the French outfit look the more likely opponent after a 3-1 win in the first leg of their tie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Real Sociedad on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man Utd v Real Sociedad?

Man Utd v Real Sociedad will take place on Thursday 13th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Real Sociedad kick-off time

Man Utd v Real Sociedad will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Real Sociedad on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £23 per month.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV from £30.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with no lengthy contract.

How to live stream Man Utd v Real Sociedad online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Man Utd v Real Sociedad on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Man Utd v Real Sociedad odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man Utd (17/20) Draw (23/10) Real Sociedad (15/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.