Manchester United host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon with Michael Carrick's side hoping to confirm a third-place finish this season.

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The Red Devils, who have already secured Champions League football for the next campaign, have been brilliant since Carrick took over at Old Trafford and a draw against Forest would be enough to confirm third place behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

United, who drew 0-0 at Sunderland last time out, have lost just two of their 15 games since Carrick took over in January and they'll be desperate to take that form into next season as they look to close the gap on Arsenal and City.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have nothing to play for after securing their Premier League spot for next campaign.

Vitor Pereira's side, who are still getting over their Europa League semi-final exit against Aston Villa, sit 16th in the table after going unbeaten in their last eight league games (won four, drawn four) to avoid relegation. They'll be hoping that form continues next season as they eye a much-improved campaign.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

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When is Man Utd v Nottingham Forest?

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 17 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Man Utd v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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