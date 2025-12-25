Manchester United limp into the Christmas fixture schedule with a host of key players absent as they prepare to face Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes hobbled out of United's clash with Aston Villa at the weekend with a hamstring tweak, while Bryan Mbuemo and Amad Diallo are at AFCON and several other players are sidelined through injury.

Ruben Amorim will be determined to guide his men through the weeks to come without losing ground. United are seventh in the table but sit only four points above 14th.

Newcastle have looked underwhelming in recent weeks after fighting on multiple fronts, including the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Newcastle?

Man Utd v Newcastle will take place on Friday 26th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Newcastle kick-off time

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

