Title-bound Manchester City take on local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on a day of derbies in the Women's Super League.

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Andrée Jeglertz's side, who have an eight-point lead over their hosts, in second, are on course to win their second WSL title and their first since 2016.

Victory at Old Trafford would see Man City start the celebrations early, while a win for the hosts could make the final weeks of the season interesting.

Saturday is set to be a fiery one in the WSL – with the Merseyside and North London derbies also part of the schedule – but the all-Manchester clash at Old Trafford looks set to be the most important of the lot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Man City on TV and online.

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When is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will take place on Saturday 28 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Man City kick-off time

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 1:30pm.

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What TV channel is Man Utd v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One.

WSL TV coverage in the UK is split between Sky Sports and the BBC.

How to live stream Man Utd v Man City online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Man Utd v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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