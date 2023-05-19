Man Utd will be desperate to bounce back from last weekend's FA Cup final disappointment with a Manchester derby victory and have to pray that Arsenal can get the job done at Kingsmeadow.

It will be all eyes on Leigh Sports Village on Sunday evening as Manchester United host Manchester City in a fitting conclusion to what will surely be the decisive day in the Women's Super League title race.

League leaders Chelsea, who moved two points clear of Marc Skinner's side at the top with their win against West Ham in midweek, host the Gunners in the lunchtime kick-off. A victory for the Blues would wrap up the title in all but name as they face relegated Reading on the final day of the season.

The Red Devils can't let their focus slip from their own game, however, as they drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at the Etihad in December and lost twice in the Manchester derby last season.

Man City's own title hopes may be over but you can be sure that they would love nothing more to end their rivals' dreams of a first WSL triumph.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will take place on Sunday 21st May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Man City kick-off time

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 6:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 6:30pm and Premier League from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Man Utd v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man Utd v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (11/10) Draw (12/5) Man City (19/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.