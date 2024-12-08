That defeat leaves them fifth with 15 points from eight games, and has killed off any remaining hope of catching the Blues.

The Red Devils will certainly not be short of motivation, however, as they look to right last season's wrongs.

Liverpool did the WSL double over their North West rivals in 2023/24 and finished six points above them in the table - ensuring there was no doubt who was in possession of the bragging rights.

It's advantage Man Utd this term. They beat Liverpool 2-0 in the League Cup in October and are six points ahead in the league, but that won't dim their desire for a first WSL victory over their rivals.

The visitors have endured a disappointing start to the season, winning just twice and losing to Everton in last month's Merseyside derby, but a 6-1 win over Newcastle ahead of the international break will likely see them travel to Leigh Valley Sports Village with renewed confidence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 8th December 2024.

Man Utd v Liverpool kick-off time

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 11:30am.

How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW.

Is Man Utd v Liverpool on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Man Utd v Liverpool odds

bet365 odds: Man Utd (1/2) Draw (10/3) Liverpool (7/2)*

