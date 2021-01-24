What channel is Man Utd v Liverpool FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will get another crack at delivering a further blow to Liverpool’s lagging confidence as the pair go head to head in the biggest of this week’s FA Cup fixtures.

The North West rivals clashed at Anfield last Sunday in a meek goalless draw and will hope to put on a better show of attacking intent for an inevitably huge audience on primetime BBC platforms.

The Red Devils sit top of the Premier League table following a midweek victory over Fulham with Edinson Cavani playing his way into contention for a regular starting berth.

Liverpool could use someone with the Uruguayan’s clinical abilities among their own strikeforce at the moment after going four games without a goal and five games without a win.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were downed by Burnley in the most shocking result of the season on Thursday night and will be hoping for a backlash performance against their most fierce rivals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Liverpool on TV?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 24th January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Luton, which kicks off at 12pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:30pm

How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Liverpool team news

Man Utd: Long-term absentees Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are only joined by Brandon Williams on the injury list.

Otherwise, United have a clean bill of health and some big decisions to make in terms of their priorities. Will Solskjaer rotate his squad to keep them fresh for a midweek round of Premier League fixtures or will he go full-strength in a bid to progress in the cup?

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Naby Keita remain out. Jordan Henderson is a fitness doubt after missing the midweek game against Burnley.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were rested for most of the midweek clash and are likely to start here.

Man Utd v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Liverpool

We think both teams could line up with strong XIs, perhaps barring one or two rotated faces.

Cavani was the difference-maker against Fulham and will heap pressure on the Liverpool backline, though Joel Matip’s return from injury is a considerable boost.

A resurgent Paul Pogba, sparkling Bruno Fernandes and rested Marcus Rashford could give the hosts an edge as Liverpool struggle to find their killer touch.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (9/1 at bet365)

