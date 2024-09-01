Slot is proving popular already with the Anfield faithful, but a victory against their fierce rivals on their own turf would put him on the edge of hero status in Liverpool already.

It looks a good time to play the hosts as well, with Erik ten Hag under early pressure after last weekend's defeat to Brighton.

Man Utd left it late to beat Fulham in the Premier League's curtain-raiser, but were handed some last-gasp heartbreak of their own last Saturday as João Pedro bagged a stoppage-time winner, which was made all the more frustrating as the Red Devils had seen their own go-ahead goal ruled out by VAR earlier in the second half.

Defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday would see them head into the international break facing some all too familiar questions about Ten Hag's future and whether the Old Trafford club can compete this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 1st September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Liverpool kick-off time

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man Utd v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (11/4) Draw (3/1) Liverpool (17/20)*

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.