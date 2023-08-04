United have two more pre-season games before their first Premier League clash against Wolves on Monday, August 14th.

The Red Devils, who also face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, won the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup final last season, as well as finishing third in the Premier League. United will be hoping to challenge for the title and compete for silverware once again this campaign.

Lens had a remarkable season last time out, with Franck Haise's side finishing second and just one point behind PSG in Ligue 1.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Lens on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Lens?

Man Utd v Lens will take place on Saturday 5th August 2023.

Man Utd v Lens kick-off time

Man Utd v Lens will kick off at 12:45pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Lens on?

Man Utd v Lens will be on United's TV channel MUTV, as well as their official app.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Man Utd and Lens official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Man Utd v Lens online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

