The Carabao Cup - the first of two trophies won by Ten Hag during his two-and-a-bit-year spell in the dugout - is a competition that the club will want to win, so Van Nistelrooy will be under pressure to continue their progression in this season's edition.

United stuck seven goals without reply past Barnsley in the previous round, while Leicester needed penalties to get the better of lower-league opposition in the form of Walsall to reach this stage.

The Foxes also head into the cup clash in losing form, as last Friday's 3-1 Premier League defeat to East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest snapped their two-game winning streak.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Leicester?

Man Utd v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 30th October 2024.

Man Utd v Leicester kick-off time

Man Utd v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

