Five different scorers netted for United. Orion Ighalo opened proceedings before Daniel James doubled the lead.

Juan Mata added to the rout in the final 10 minutes before Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira netted in stoppage time.

Of course, barring one of the wildest results in European footballing history, United are comfortable in this one, but will still hope to get the job done without drama.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v LASK game on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v LASK on TV?

Man Utd v LASK will take place on Wednesday 5th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v LASK will kick off at 8pm – the match is one of four Europa League fixtures on TV in the evening.

What TV channel is Man Utd v LASK on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v LASK online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v LASK team news

Man Utd: Phil Jones, Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe would have all been in contention to start here, but are all unavailable through injury.

Centre-back Teden Mengi is being tipped to start this one. Several youngsters could be given a chance, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to keep his first team sharp.

LASK: Defensive aces Petar Flilipovic and Philipp Wiesinger both missed the first leg through suspension but are back in contention here.

This is LASK’s first competitive match in over a month so several players may be a little rusty compared to United.

Our prediction: Man Utd v LASK

The tie is all-but over. United are going through, even if they lose here.

Still, Solskjaer will be keen to breed a winning mentality and that means picking up big results with big performances in every game regardless of their opponents.

United will be rested after 10 days or so away from the field, but will be keen to maintain their lethal touch.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-0 LASK

